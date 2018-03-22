Another Collective
Porto, Portugal
Message
Message
Space Transcribers
2544
254
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Space Transcribers is a "critical international platform and an interdisciplinary network of architects, urban planners and artists, which questi… Read More
    Space Transcribers is a "critical international platform and an interdisciplinary network of architects, urban planners and artists, which questions the problems of the contemporary built environment, focusing on its representation and collective imagination." Read Less
    Published:



Space Transcribers is a "international critical platform and an interdisciplinary network of architects, urban planners and artists, which questions the problems of the contemporary built environment, focusing on its representation and collective imagination."
The creation of this project was based on a centralized approach to the occupation of spaces.
The basic idea of the project was based on the interpretation of the areas of the supports, filling the spaces with the logo, making this the main motif of the pieces. The concept aims to recreate on paper the form of acting in the field by the Space Transcribers. An adaptation and adequacy of means and interventions in space, which seeks to enhance the existing and not a reformulation.
It was our intention that the project followed a simple line with full focus on the name.

















Art Direction & Design Another Collective
Client Space Transcribers
Website Development Webprodz
Motion Graphics Marco Mandim
Year 2017

__

Follow us!



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.