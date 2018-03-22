











Space Transcribers is a "international critical platform and an interdisciplinary network of architects, urban planners and artists, which questions the problems of the contemporary built environment, focusing on its representation and collective imagination."

The creation of this project was based on a centralized approach to the occupation of spaces.

The basic idea of the project was based on the interpretation of the areas of the supports, filling the spaces with the logo, making this the main motif of the pieces. The concept aims to recreate on paper the form of acting in the field by the Space Transcribers. An adaptation and adequacy of means and interventions in space, which seeks to enhance the existing and not a reformulation.

It was our intention that the project followed a simple line with full focus on the name.



















