L.POINT UX/UI eXperience Design Renewal

L.point is an integrated membership service of Lotte Group which is a large distributor. We thought that key point for this project is to think about how customers could remember L.point as a good impression and how to visit the L.point app consistently.



L.point is an integrated membership service of Lotte Group which is a large distributor. After you make a payment at the store, you can use your barcode scan to earn points or use your saved points. L.point has operated membership service under the philosophy of giving thanks to customers as a benefit and favorable value. We proceed a market analysis with customer surveys and statistical data and found out that the brand image of L.point as a membership service is weak and that only 20% use mobile app service, which can check that the app usage is low. We thought that key point for this project is to think about how customers could remember L.point as a good impression and how to visit the L.point app consistently. In February 2017, we launched mobile app, mobile web, and PC web services after repeating proposals and wireframe/design revisions. May 2017 standard, L.point app re-visit numbers increased by 125% and app usage time increased by 150%. The domestic mobile market share of L.point app increased by 120% compared to the previous year. The number of APP downloads remains the same, but daily active users are steadily rising, maintaining a level of 150 ~ 160% compared to the previous year.

엘포인트는 대형유통사 롯데그룹의 통합 멤버십 서비스입니다. 우리는 고객이 엘포인트를 좋은 인상으로 기억할 순 없을지, 지속적으로 엘포인트에 방문하게 할 방법은 무엇일지에 대해 고민하는 것이 이번 프로젝트의 핵심 과제라고 생각했습니다.



엘포인트는 대형유통사 롯데그룹의 통합 멤버십 서비스입니다. 매장에서 결제 후, 바코드 스캔을 통해 포인트를 적립하거나 결제 시 모은 포인트를 사용할 수 있습니다. 엘포인트는 롯데를 애용하는 고객에게 감사한 마음을 이로운 가치와 혜택으로 돌려준다는 이념 아래 멤버십 서비스를 운영해왔습니다. 우리는 고객 설문조사와 통계 자료로 시장분석을 진행하여 엘포인트가 멤버십 서비스로써 고객에게 주는 브랜드 이미지가 미약한 부분과 전체 회원의 약 20%만 모바일 서비스를 이용하여 앱 사용률이 저조한 점을 확인할 수 있었습니다. 우리는 고객이 엘포인트를 좋은 인상으로 기억할 순 없을지, 지속적으로 엘포인트에 방문하게 할 방법은 무엇일지에 대해 고민하는 것이 이번 프로젝트의 핵심 과제라고 생각했습니다. 수차례의 제안 작업과 설계/디자인 수정을 반복한 끝에 2017년 1월 모바일 앱, 모바일 웹, PC 웹 서비스를 런칭하였습니다. 2017년 5월 기준 엘포인트 앱 재방문 회수가 125% 상승했으며 앱 사용 시간이 150% 증가했습니다. 국내 모바일 마켓 내 엘포인트 앱 점유율은 오픈 이전 대비 120% 증가하였습니다. APP 다운로드 수는 동일한 수준을 유지하고 있으나 일별 활성 사용자는 지속적으로 상승하여 오픈 이전 대비 150~160% 수준을 유지하고 있습니다.













Mostly used Membership service

주로 사용하는 멤버십 서비스





200 customers of 20s, 30s and 40s have selected duplicate of membership service that they use mainly.

20대, 30대, 40대 고객 200명이 주로 사용하는 멤버십 서비스를 중복 선택했습니다.





L.point Brand Evaluation

엘포인트 브랜드 평가





We evaluated the brand of L.point against other companies on five criteria: number user, awareness, partnership, personalization, and branding.

우리는 회원수, 인지도, 제휴사, 개인화, 브랜딩이라는 5가지 기준으로 타사대비 엘포인트의 브랜드에 대한 평가를 진행하였습니다.





User of L.point

엘포인트의 회원수





L.point had a low awareness of mobile services compared to its large number of users.

엘포인트는 대규모의 회원수에 비해 모바일 서비스에 대한 인지가 낮은 편이었습니다.





Total number of user of L.point

엘포인트 전체 회원 수





Online number of user

온라인 회원 수





Accumulated mobile app number of installation

모바일앱 누적 설치 수





Rate of loyal customer

충성고객 비율





Image of L.point

엘포인트의 이미지





We thought we needed to improve the image of L.point.

우리는 엘포인트에 대한 이미지 개선이 필요하다고 생각했습니다.





Mom, Active, Lotte Cinema, Not exclusive, chaos, Theater, Low percentage of saving points, Benefit, Popular, Lotte, Saving points, Many partners, Rarely used, Convenient, Cultural benefit, Rough, Comprehensive, MUJI, Noisy

엄마,활기참,롯데시네마,고급스럽지않은이미지,쇼핑,정신없음,영화관,적은적립률,혜택,대중적인,롯데,포인트적립,많은제휴사,자주사용하지않는,편리한,문화혜택,투박함,포괄적인,무인양품,백화점,요란함













As a result of the research, customers were using an integrated membership service instead of membership app. And, they also did not know the useful benefits that L.point offers.



We were able to decide the directions based on these results, whether customers remember the L.point as a good impression and wondering what it would be like to visit L.point consistently.



A service that delivers a message that suggests a healthy life, a friendly service who knows me well.



Suggest a healthy like

A friendly service who knows me well





리서치한 결과, 고객들은 멤버십 앱 대신 통합멤버십 서비스를 이용하고 있었습니다. 그리고, 엘포인트에서 제공하는 유용한 혜택을 알지 못했습니다.

이런 결과를 바탕으로 고객이 엘포인트를 좋은 인상으로 기억할 순 없을지, 지속적으로 엘포인트에 방문하게 할 방법은 무엇일지에 대해 고민해 본 결과 아래와 같은 방향을 정할 수 있었습니다.

건강한 라이프를 제안한다는 메시지를 전달하는 서비스, 나를 잘 아는 친구 같은 서비스

건강한 라이프를 제안하고 나를 잘 아는 친구 같은 서비스













Based on the direction of strategy, made the 3 principles which is Fun, Simple, Wit.



L.point design is simple, but it is easy to use and put a wit on detail to provide the user with pleasure and emotional experience.

전략 방향을 토대로 디자인에서는 Fun, Simple, Wit 3가지 원칙을 세웠습니다.



엘포인트 디자인은 심플함을 유지하면서 간편한 사용성과 디테일에 위트를 담아 유저에게 즐거움과 감성적인 경험을 제공할 수 있도록 하였습니다.













Based on the white color, uses a light blue color rather than the basic L.point color and delivers the L.point with a cheerful and witty image.



The bottom cropped line icon is used to match the L.point design which has many margins.

The illustrations in various pages are used in simple and flat style, and the logo of the affiliates is appropriately used to serve as a marketing platform.



화이트 컬러를 기본으로 기본 엘포인트 보다 경쾌한 블루 컬러를 사용하여 즐겁고 위트있는 엘포인트의 이미지를 전달합니다.

하단 크롭된 라인 아이콘을 사용하여 여백이 많은 엘포인트 디자인과 어울리도록 하였습니다.

다양한 페이지에서 쓰이는 일러스트 이미지는 심플하고 플랫한 스타일로 사용하고 계열사의 로고를 적절히 사용하여 마케팅 플랫폼의 역할을 할 수 있도록 하였습니다.













When you enter the L.point app, can feel like someone who knows me well treats me



Focused on individual experiences and tried to communicate with customers with age-appropriate wording. Specific target marketing is also possible. Depending on the member's data base, can set options such as age, gender, and living area etc. to show the content that matches the target at main page.

L.point앱에 들어오면 마치 나를 아는 사람이 나를 대하는 느낌을 받을 수 있습니다.



개개인의 경험에 포커스를 맞추어 연령대에 맞는 워딩으로 고객과 커뮤니케이션 하고자 했습니다. 구체적인 타깃 마케팅도 가능합니다. 회원의 Data base에 따라 연령, 성별, 사는 지역 등의 옵션을 설정하여 원하는 타깃에 맞는 콘텐츠를 홈에서 보여줄 수 있습니다.













Applied the interaction effect to every part of the service with the wit elements which gives a good impression to the customer.



To maximize the experience of receiving the points, when a customer earn the points after complete the mission, we created popping coin interaction with counting of the saved points. When doing the mission of the checking the attendance, calendar image flip over to next day and when doing the mission of drinking water, the bottle of water shrinks. These animation effects are adding the interests.

고객에게 좋은 인상을 주는 위트요소로 서비스 곳곳에 인터랙션 효과를 적용했습니다.



고객이 미션을 달성한 후 포인트를 받을때에는 적립된 포인트 숫자가 카운트되고 동전이 터지는 인터랙션을 연출하여, 포인트를 받는 그 순간의 경험을 극대화 하고자 했습니다. 출석체크 미션 수행 시 달력이 넘어가거나, 물마시기 미션 수행 시 물병의 물이 줄어드는 애니메이션 효과는 재미를 더합니다.





GPS AGREEMENT POPUP

Added a motion to the location service agreement pop-up, which can be hard and unacceptable.

자칫 딱딱하고 거부감이 들 수 있는 위치서비스 동의 팝업에 모션을 추가하여 재미있게 표현했습니다.





MISSION COMPLETE MOTION

When a customer receives a point after achieving a mission, the number of saved points appears with the popping coin interaction to maximize the experience of receiving the points in the moment.

고객이 미션을 달성한 후 포인트를 받을 때에는 적립된 포인트 숫자가 카운트 되고 동전이 터지는 인터랙션을 연출하여, 포인트를 받는 그 순간의 경험을 극대화 하고자 했습니다.





WATER DRING MOTION WATER DRINKING MOTION

Along with the amount of water remaining after drinking the water, the water in the bottle is intuitively reduced with the swirling, so that you can experience the same experience in offline.

물을 마신 후 남은 양과 함께 물병의 물이 출렁거림과 함께 직관적으로 줄어들어 오프라인과의 동일한 경험을 할 수 있습니다.





L.BOX OPEN MOTION

L.box, which can receive rewards once every five hours that the remaining time appears and when the time’s up, the box is slightly opened to maximize the user’s expectation.

5시간에 한번 리워드를 받을 수 있는 엘박스는 시간이 카운트 되고 엘박스를 열 수 있는 시간이 되면 박스가 살짝 열리면서 유저의 기대감을 극대화 시켰습니다.













Made up the campaign missions that can take care of the daily life.



Related missions include drinking water every 4 hours, walking 10,000 steps a day and choosing healthy food. When you achieve the mission, can receive a reward point. The customer keeps coming back to the app and gets a "TO BE HEALTHY" message without realizing it.

하루 일과에서 건강을 챙길 수 있는 부분들을 캠페인 성격의 미션으로 구성하였습니다.

관련 미션은 4시간마다 물마시기, 하루 만보걷기, 건강먹거리 고르기 등이 있습니다. 미션들을 달성하면 그에 대한 리워드 포인트를 받게 됩니다. 고객은 앱으로 계속 방문하여 은연중에 ‘TO BE HEALTHY’ 메시지를 전달 받습니다.













Barcode is easy to open, and menu page has been improved so that only the key part is exposed.



Can easily meet the membership barcode by shaking your phone when you want to save or use L.point. Also improved the menu page so that only the key part of the menu is exposed by re-grouping the menus that were exposed the main menus as well as sub-depths before.

바코드는 쉽게 열고, 메뉴는 핵심만 노출되도록 개선하였습니다.



엘포인트를 적립/사용하고 싶을 때 휴대전화를 흔들면 멤버십 바코드를 손쉽게 만날 수 있습니다. 또한 기존의 주요 메뉴 및 서브뎁스 성격의 메뉴까지 모두 노출되어 있던 메뉴를 재그룹핑하여 핵심 메뉴만 노출될 수 있도록 개선하였습니다.













Provides the same experience that provides from a mobile app.



On the top of the main home, placed app download and contents that informs the L.point and on the right side, provide main functions for quick menu to access easily for new and existing customers.

모바일 앱에서 제공하는 경험과 동일한 경험을 제공합니다.



홈 상단에 엘포인트를 알릴 수 있는 콘텐츠와 앱 다운로드 유도 콘텐츠를 배치하고, 우측에는 신규 고객 및 기존 고객들의 편의를 위한 주요 기능을 퀵 메뉴로 제공합니다.













