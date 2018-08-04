Captail

Captail is an online fly shop and travel agency offering premium fly fishing gear for trips around the globe. A company with a passion for quality and durability, all of their products are meticulously tested to guarantee great results. Captail’s personalized journeys provide unique fishing adventures for every type of fishing situation, guiding you in the catch for the best fish out there.



The concept behind the brand was developed around the thrilling experience of catch and release. Fly fishing sport is all about studying your fish, and finding out the right fly for it. Depending on the voyage, the fisher must prepare a bunch of flies that suit the fishes that live there. There is a sustainable ideology behind the sport that requires fishermen to catch and release - the fishes aren’t harmed. The letter “C” in the logotype was built inspired in the hook that grasps the fish. The name Captail comes from the play with words Capture + Tail.



