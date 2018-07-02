Polygraphe Studio
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Message
Message
Conservatoire de Musique et d'Art Dramatique du Québec
4303
514
38
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Brand identity and platform development for the Conservatoire de Musique et d'Art Dramatique du QUébec
    Published:
Conservatoire de Musique et d'Art Dramatique du Québec
Identity & brand platform development
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.