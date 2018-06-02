Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Muse + Metta
    Branding and packaging for Muse+ Metta Kombucha. The color of each flavor complementing the ingredient profile. Muse + Metta Kombucha is more tha…
    Branding and packaging for Muse+ Metta Kombucha. The color of each flavor complementing the ingredient profile. Muse + Metta Kombucha is more than a beverage, it’s culture of health, art, and possibility. Developed by Trent Brockie. More information about Muse + Metta at www.museandmetta.com. Read Less
