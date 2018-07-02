London Transport Posters

A series of safety posters created for

The Mayor of London and Transport For London.







Each poster communicates an important safety message

to travellers on the network, which incorporates the Tube,

Buses, Trams, DLR and Overground trains.





There are an average of 27 million journeys made

on the system everyday, so it’s essential that safety posters

are friendly and easy-to-understand.





The posters also compete for attention with traditional

advertising so the designs are bright, bold and simple,