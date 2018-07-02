London Transport Posters

A series of safety posters created for
The Mayor of London and Transport For London.
Each poster communicates an important safety message
to travellers on the network, which incorporates the Tube,
Buses, Trams, DLR and Overground trains.
There are an average of 27 million journeys made
on the system everyday, so it’s essential that safety posters
are friendly and easy-to-understand.
The posters also compete for attention with traditional
advertising so the designs are bright, bold and simple,
with the focus on clear communication.