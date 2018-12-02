Marc Majewski
Berlin, Germany
Message
Message
FRILEUX, L'OURS QUI N'AIMAIT PAS L'HIVER
3058
486
22
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    Frileux, l'ours qui n'aimait pas l'hiver is a picture book written by Séverine Vidal and illustrated by Marc Majewski.
    Published:
Frileux, l'ours qui n'aimait pas l'hiver
A story of Séverine Vidal
Illustrations by Marc Majewski
Published in France in February 2018 by Sarbacane 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.