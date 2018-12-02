Discover
Marc Majewski
Berlin, Germany
FRILEUX, L'OURS QUI N'AIMAIT PAS L'HIVER
Illustration
Painting
Editing
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/12/2018
Acrylic
Marc Majewski
Berlin, Germany
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/12/2018
Acrylic
Frileux, l'ours qui n'aimait pas l'hiver is a picture book written by Séverine Vidal and illustrated by Marc Majewski.
Published:
Frileux, l'ours qui n'aimait pas l'hiver
A story of Séverine Vidal
Illustrations by Marc Majewski
Published in France in February 2018 by Sarbacane
Thank You!
Basic Info
Frileux, l'ours qui n'aimait pas l'hiver is a picture book written by Séverine Vidal and illustrated by Marc Majewski.
Published:
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
picturebook
painting
childrenbook
book
animals
colours
Drawing
winter
summer
Acrylic
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
