Other Futures Festival identity 2018

The first ever Non-Western Science Fiction Festival
Other Futures is a new multidisciplinary online and offline platform for thinkers and builders of other futures. For the first time in the history of science fiction, makers and thinkers from different disciplines and different parts of the world will explore the potential of the genre together with the public. The first edition of the Other Futures will focus on non-Western science fiction. We use science fiction not just to reflect upon the future but also as a tool of empowerment for people to build a new and better world.
Other Futures is a new multidisciplinary online and offline platform for thinkers and builders of other futures. For the first time in the history of science fiction, makers and thinkers from different disciplines and different parts of the world will explore the potential of the genre together with the public. The first edition of the Other Futures will focus on non-Western science fiction. We use science fiction not just to reflect upon the future but also as a tool of empowerment for people to build a new and better world.
Communication through patterns
Empowerment of people is not only created through language used in the form of speaking. All sorts of visual languages and patterns can do the trick just as well. The Anyi – a subgroup of the Akan-people living in the eastern parts of the Ivory Coast – know this by heart. Proverbs are central to public speaking within their society. They call this ajendera. For the Anyi, ajendera is visually communicated by means of layers and patterns. The person who can discard the most clearly pronounced meaning is able to discover the underlying message. This way of communication is considered to be highly intelligent, because these layers and patterns enable a kind of evasive form of communication and are considered mysterious.
Nature v.s. Nurture
We consider the Fibonacci pattern a 'western' equivalent of ajendera. It’s ubiquity and astounding functionality suggests its importance as a fundamental characteristic of nature and the Universe. By placing this all-encompassing pattern on top of images made by artists, we force the viewer to become part of the Other Futures ajendera; to focus on the meaning of communication. Which layer will they discard to find the information they’re looking for?
We consider the Fibonacci pattern a 'western' equivalent of ajendera. It’s ubiquity and astounding functionality suggests its importance as a fundamental characteristic of nature and the Universe. By placing this all-encompassing pattern on top of images made by artists, we force the viewer to become part of the Other Futures ajendera; to focus on the meaning of communication. Which layer will they discard to find the information they’re looking for?
Services
Branding / Naming / Creative strategy
Creative direction / Design / Webdevelopment
Media
Website / Signing / Typographic logo / Programme book
Flyers / Posters / Conference titles / Tote bag / T-shirts
Videos / Windowdressing / Social Media
Autobahn: Very Social
Thank You!