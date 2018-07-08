Other Futures Festival identity 2018

About

The first ever Non-Western Science Fiction Festival Other Futures is a new multidisciplinary online and offline platform for thinkers and builders of other futures. For the first time in the history of science fiction, makers and thinkers from different disciplines and different parts of the world will explore the potential of the genre together with the public. The first edition of the Other Futures will focus on non-Western science fiction. We use science fiction not just to reflect upon the future but also as a tool of empowerment for people to build a new and better world. Read Less

