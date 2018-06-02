Discover
yet more ballpoint pen drawings
Illustration
Drawing
Fine Arts
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/6/2018
Ballpoint Pen
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/6/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Ballpoint Pen
About
About
ballpoint pen drawings on antique documents. Also sketchbook work
Published:
Basic Info
ballpoint pen drawings on antique documents. Also sketchbook work
Published:
Credits
mark powell
London, United Kingdom
Tags
bic
biro
ballpoint
pen
Drawing
mark powell
art
Tools Used
Ballpoint Pen
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
