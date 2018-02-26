Fruit as Characters

London sure is great when it comes to a range of food produce you can purchase.

Imagine anything - it's probably on sale somewhere.

I am pretty lucky to live near (probably) the best greengrocer in the entire city, and for the past few years I have been going over there at least once a week to gaze at the mind-blowing range of beautiful fruit and veg. That is what mostly inspired this personal project, and that's pretty much what it's all about: I have been picking green foods I found interesting and inspiring, and creating characters based on those. Simple!