Marija Tiurina
London, United Kingdom
Fruit as Characters
    Fruit and Veg-based character design
    Published:
London sure is great when it comes to a range of food produce you can purchase.
Imagine anything - it's probably on sale somewhere.
I am pretty lucky to live near (probably) the best greengrocer in the entire city, and for the past few years I have been going over there at least once a week to gaze at the mind-blowing range of beautiful fruit and veg. That is what mostly inspired this personal project, and that's pretty much what it's all about: I have been picking green foods I found interesting and inspiring, and creating characters based on those. Simple!
Most of the characters were quite hard to figure, and it took a while sketching them over and over again.
That's it for now! Hopefully, this project will continue to live and keep on givin'.

