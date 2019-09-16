Ian Bennett Architecture & Design Studio

Ian's design is built on the dynamic engagement of interior and exterior spaces, created with bold and unapologetic forms. His new identity system reflects his aesthetic, turning a piece of paper into a design object that disrupts the negative space around it. When placed on a ninety-degree angle, the typography engages the negtive space within the paper instead.

A customised version of Classic Grotesque brings refinement and intensity together with strong forms and delicate details, like the angle cuts on the Es and Ts.