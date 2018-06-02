*

Perrier:

The Unexpected Gifs

'17

One more time, we have had the pleasure to work with my friends of MazarineYouToYou and build a Director's Cut about the six wonders of Perrier, the most exquisite, unique & fancy sparkling water on France.

Six different gifs exploring the eccentric, surreal and unexpected world of the iconic bottle.

A big range of random situations and the synergy of Perrier with the worlds of Arts, Sports, Fashion, Culture & Lifestyle.

Thanks to all the dream team involved on this lovely project.

