*
Perrier:
The Unexpected Gifs
'17
*
One more time, we have had the pleasure to work with my friends of MazarineYouToYou and build a Director's Cut about the six wonders of Perrier, the most exquisite, unique & fancy sparkling water on France.
Six different gifs exploring the eccentric, surreal and unexpected world of the iconic bottle.
A big range of random situations and the synergy of Perrier with the worlds of Arts, Sports, Fashion, Culture & Lifestyle.
*
Thanks to all the dream team involved on this lovely project.
*
Air & Bubbles
Balance & Harmony
Dance & Fun
Tennis & Gravity
Fashion & Desire
Arts & Icons
WIPs / The Creative Process behind these beauties