Following the Kibera Tribute show for Kevo Abbra’s father, his former friends in Accra, Ghana decide to also set up a show to honour the man who inspired them to venture out from being simple tailors to become iconic fashion designers in their respective hoods. The following are images from their tribute show in Agbobgloshie showcasing their designs.

Little is known about them till now….

Props + Styling + Production / Kevo Abbra
Styling Assistant / Sylvia Owalla
Make Up Artist / Valary Mdeizi
Hair Stylist / Richard Kinyua 
Photographer Assistants / Victor Ndalo  + Jared Maina.
