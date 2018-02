About

OBEZVREZHEN (ОБЕЗВРЕЖЕН) (NEUTRALIZED) is a line of insecticide products against garden pests. The base of the brand's visual concept is an insect lying on its back — defeated and no longer harmful. This idea is also reflected in the logo, with some of the characters turned upside down. For this brand I developed the packaging, as well as other aspects of brand identity. The main sales locations are large hypermarkets and specialized stores. Read Less

