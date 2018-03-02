Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Kota Yamaji
Tokyo, Japan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
FAKE FACE
Art Direction
Illustration
Fashion
1437
174
16
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/3/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Kota Yamaji
Tokyo, Japan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
FAKE FACE
Art Direction
Illustration
Fashion
1437
174
16
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/3/2018
Add to Collection
FAKE FACE
Kota Yamaji
"One morning, we were aware that we had no real face."
Thank you for watching
ーーーーーーーーー
Follow me on
Instagram
/
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
Vimeo
/
ELLO
/
CreativeDebuts
/
Tumblr
kotayamaji.jp
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Kota Yamaji
Tokyo, Japan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Playing with Motion
by:
Kota Yamaji
Motion Graphics
22
166
Hello World (Page 1/2)
Multiple Owners
by:
FΛRSHΛD ΛREFFΛR
by:
Mathew Prada
by:
Madis Põldsaar
by:
Kevon Brown
by:
Matteo Morelli
by:
Debashis Nayak
by:
Maria Cristina Roman Celleri
by:
Altaf Mahmud
by:
Cynthia Xing
by:
Haseeb Khorami
by:
Grotesca Design
by:
Lett yice
by:
Albulena Rexhepaj
by:
Arron Croasdell
by:
Vadon Zsolt
by:
ToK .
by:
inu mocca
by:
Naniii
by:
Happycentro Design Studio
by:
Patrick Horan
by:
Mariana Ikuta
by:
Yuriy Skorohod
by:
Saptarshi Nath
by:
Emmeran Richard
by:
Jean-Albert Heckel
by:
MEKI GIORGADZE
by:
Mohammed Ameer
by:
Mirza Remo
by:
Mohamed Hammad
by:
Kaloian Toshev
by:
Dzmitryi Kashtalyan
by:
Imad Toubal
by:
Jhonny Núñez
by:
Gabriela Corral
by:
Joanne Malcolm
by:
Alexandr Hovhannisyan Allergic Designer
by:
Simón Londoño Sierra
by:
Saana Hellsten
by:
Mohammed Qaniwi
by:
Kota Yamaji
by:
Claudia Gorena
by:
Gabriel Cordon
by:
Troydel Wallace
by:
Sam Prz
by:
Carlos Jiménez
by:
Bunker3022
by:
Miguel Zambrana
by:
The Roboto
by:
Kana Takarada
by:
KASI MINAMI
by:
Ling-Hao Li
by:
Riccardo Sabatini
by:
Aaron Pinto
by:
Atilla Karabay
by:
Christos Ellinas
by:
Jaime Claure
by:
Sanja Čežek
by:
Kayan Kwok
by:
alan jalal
by:
Denise Fort
by:
Alexandre Nami
by:
Mohammad Razmjoo
Graphic Design
825
9181
INNOSENT in FORMAL "One for you"
by:
Kota Yamaji
Animation
24
312
November 2017
by:
Kota Yamaji
Art Direction
288
2889
Featured On:
12/12/2017
Graphic Works October 2017
by:
Kota Yamaji
Illustration
337
3015
Featured On:
11/22/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Kota Yamaji
Tokyo, Japan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.