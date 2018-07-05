About

Bleu de Bleu, a legacy left by the artist Alain Paiement, was commissioned by the National Bank to celebrate Montreal’s 375th anniversary. More than a work of art, this immersive 8 km stretch of highway, between Montreal-Trudeau Airport and 1st Avenue, has its own brand identity. This moving project was also launched with a virtual reality experience and photo exhibition. Like the island, between land and water, the piece evokes urban excitement and rhythmic sounds thanks to its colour, patterns and lights. Read Less

