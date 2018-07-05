Multiple Owners
SID LEE Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Thierry Joannette-Langevin Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Pamela Jaton Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Olivier Valiquette Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Marie Eve Poirier Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Bleu de Bleu
8999
742
31
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Graphic Design
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Bleu de Bleu, a legacy left by the artist Alain Paiement, was commissioned by the National Bank to celebrate Montreal’s 375th anniversary. More t… Read More
    Bleu de Bleu, a legacy left by the artist Alain Paiement, was commissioned by the National Bank to celebrate Montreal’s 375th anniversary. More than a work of art, this immersive 8 km stretch of highway, between Montreal-Trudeau Airport and 1st Avenue, has its own brand identity. This moving project was also launched with a virtual reality experience and photo exhibition. Like the island, between land and water, the piece evokes urban excitement and rhythmic sounds thanks to its colour, patterns and lights. Read Less
    Published:





Bleu de Bleu

Bleu de Bleu, a legacy left by the artist Alain Paiement, was commissioned by the
National Bank to celebrate Montreal’s 375th anniversary. More than a work of art, this immersive 8 km stretch of highway, between Montreal-Trudeau Airport and 1st Avenue, has its own brand identity. This moving project was also launched with a virtual reality experience and photo exhibition. Like the island, between land and water, the piece evokes urban excitement and rhythmic sounds thanks to its colour, patterns and lights.

Creative Direction - Marie-Élaine Benoît & Olivier Valiquette
Designers - Pamela Jaton, Thierry Joannette-Langevin & Marie-Ève Poirier
Experiential Producer - Charlotte Belleau
Account Director - Marie-Ève Lévesque
Executive Producer / Art-buyer - Marie Christine Côté
Coordinator - Rachel Claude
Journalist / Director - Vanessa Gauvin-Brodeur
Video - Thomas Fortier & Alex Miglierina
Photographer - Thanh Pham

Prix Grafika 2018 - Special Project





Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.