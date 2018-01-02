Discover
Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
Editorial Illustrations for T3 UK
Illustration
Art Direction
Drawing
Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
Editorial Illustrations for T3 UK
Illustration
Art Direction
Drawing
some illustrations for the magazine T3 in UK
Well, the last one was actually for Hollywood Reporter, but as the color tones are similar to the other illustrations, I guess that it can fit with the other here
Thanks for watching
Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
J.P.G. Styleframes
by:
Nicolas Dehghani
Illustration
2644
28225
Featured On:
5/22/2017
CREATIVE JAM!
by:
Nicolas Dehghani
Visual Effects
520
3201
Personal illustrations_part SEVEN
by:
Nicolas Dehghani
Art Direction
1580
8216
Featured On:
12/8/2016
Personal illustrations_part SIX
by:
Nicolas Dehghani
Art Direction
1989
21383
Featured On:
3/6/2016
Lezilus/ATR exhibition
by:
Nicolas Dehghani
Art Direction
830
4710
View Complete Profile
→
some illustrations for the magazine T3 in UK
Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
ILLUSTRATION
editorial
art direction
Drawing
