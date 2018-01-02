Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Irma Gruenholz
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Illustrations / Sculptures
Illustration
Sculpting
2651
336
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/1/2018
Clay
Acrylic Paint
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Irma Gruenholz
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Illustrations / Sculptures
Illustration
Sculpting
2651
336
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/1/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Clay
Acrylic Paint
About
About
Clay illustrations and sculptures
Published:
Sculptures and fine art prints available on
www.deplastilina.com
You can follow me on
FACEBOOK
•
INSTAGRAM
•
TUMBLR
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Irma Gruenholz
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Clay Illustrations - 2017
by:
Irma Gruenholz
Illustration
703
3575
Featured On:
3/31/2017
Clay Illustrations - 2016
by:
Irma Gruenholz
Illustration
2120
18409
Featured On:
10/2/2016
Plasticine & Threads
by:
Irma Gruenholz
Illustration
3669
38491
Featured On:
5/8/2016
Clay Illustrations - 2015
by:
Irma Gruenholz
Character Design
4152
30016
Featured On:
10/5/2015
Clay Portraits
by:
Irma Gruenholz
Character Design
3583
33528
Featured On:
2/2/2015
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Clay illustrations and sculptures
Published:
Project Made For
Craftmen
Brussels, Belgium
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sculptoys WW
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Credits
Irma Gruenholz
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
clay
sculpture
portrait
Tools Used
Clay
Acrylic Paint
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.