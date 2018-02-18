A BRIGHTER FUTURE

Chocolate is a material with the potential to convey symbolically magnanimity.

Meliorism, according to the American philosopher John Dewey, is the theory that we can improve humanity through means of thought and serious effort.

Dewey argues it is necessary to frankly and honestly acknowledge the human condition and not to accept these as definitive, but to awaken the energy to remedy them.

It is precisely this energy that the piece attempts to channel—perhaps paradoxically—through references to the dystopian megastructures and the monumental projects of Superstudio and Le Corbusier, as well as moments from Mexican modernism such as the prehispanic geometry of Agustín Hernández.

Focusing on the principle of the possibility, this project transforms these references through sight, touch and taste for a concept that reaches for utopia instead of dystopia.

