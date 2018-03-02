HÜNGRY BEAST

About

"It's a matter of focus, if you believe your world is formed by what you look at, and you just don't look at the usual things, then your world will change" To this end, defying the rules becomes a sort of "learning by doing" situation." - John Baldessari Read Less

