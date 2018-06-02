Córdova Canillas Creative Agency
Barcelona, Spain
Vein Magazine No.12
    An experimentation on editorial design to find a visual balance of contrasts, exploring graphics systems within a systematic grid.
Being our experimental editorial design platform, in this Vein Magazine we explore the idea of a graphic system within a systematic grid to find the best proportions. There is a strong contrast between two different typefaces we primarily use, a thin display serif typeface and a monospace. This issue contains several different types of papers, where we experiment with a monotone effect using grey ink over grey paper, use of a metallic purple color, and for the first time the use of 5 inks with a metallic color as a background.


In VEIN #12 we will find the entourage of Alba Torrenz, artwork of Manon Wertenbroek, cover story with Filip Custic and María Forqué in collaboration with Gucci. Interviews with Anna CastilloLisa Lovatt-SmithBerta BernadGeorgia May Jagger and Marine Serré. Up to 12 editorials that include Carlos Moreno, Elena Grimaldi, Javier CortésDavid UrbanoAnabel LunaCarmen OrdoñezPaula LatimoriPatricia BonetSantiago GonzálezSara Moran and Kin Yuen, and a final conversation between María Sanchez and Elena Medel.
