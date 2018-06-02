Vein Magazine No.12

Being our experimental editorial design platform, in this Vein Magazine we explore the idea of a graphic system within a systematic grid to find the best proportions. There is a strong contrast between two different typefaces we primarily use, a thin display serif typeface and a monospace. This issue contains several different types of papers, where we experiment with a monotone effect using grey ink over grey paper, use of a metallic purple color, and for the first time the use of 5 inks with a metallic color as a background.







