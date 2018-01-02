The Bakery design studio
Moscow, Russian Federation
Baza
    Branding and identity for a poll hall / restaurant Baza
Baza

Branding / Identity


Baza (Base in Russian) is a unique place tucked away from the uninitiated in an old factory space far from the city center. It's a state-of-the-art poolhall that features best equipment for all the billiards-related sports including pool, russian, snooker & carambole tables. What's also great about the place is a restaurant with simple, but delicious food and a beer list that puts most of the craft beer pub to shame. We had the pleasure of working on the identity, creating logotype, custom cut of Hardy typeface, pictograms, art-directing the photoshoots, designing the website and lots more.
