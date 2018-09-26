| R E S U L T
Farm Life is a low poly stylized art package which contains 400~ carefully crafted and animated 3D models which will help you to build Farm Games.Atmosphere, colors, consistency of the graphic art, movement, light, shapes - all of these elements were of the most importance to us.
| C O N C E P T A R T
Over 50% of the whole production time we dedicated to this asset was wisely spent on the design process.
Design Process is most important for us during production. We always start with idea, sketches and concept art. Only if whole team agree that everything is well balanced we start creation of 3D Assets.
| 3 D a s s e t s
This asset was crafted in Blender and put together in Unity3D engine.
Each element has been carefully crafted with in-game use optimisation in mind. Everything has been optimised for games: triangles, textures, UV maps atlases were very important for us. This asset will work easily with latest mobile devices & PCs.
| f o l l o w u s
Facebook / Twitter / Artstation / Instagram
Official Website — beffio.com
Get it from — beffio.com/shop
Thank you.
beffio team.
Thank You!