Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
BBVA Business Icons
2363
406
46
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Series of large icons that work as spot illustrations as well. All the pieces are related with business and financial concepts. Project based on … Read More
    Series of large icons that work as spot illustrations as well. All the pieces are related with business and financial concepts. Project based on the BBVA Corporate Illustration Manual that I’ve developed years ago. Read Less
    Published:

Follow the flow:


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.