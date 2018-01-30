The Concept

This concept aimed to visualize this years theme: Journey = Destination. The idea that a journey and it's destination are the same, two parts of a whole, leading to a never ending cycle of discovery. A journey leads to a destination, that might lead to a new journey, and so on.

While this can be abstracted and intellectualized ad infinitum it can also take a more literal shape. A map.

Maps can serve as metaphors as well as the more obvious tool many times necessary to embark on and complete a journey.