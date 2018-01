Heyraud Paris - Brand design

Heyraud brand regains its nobility





Created in 1913, Heyraud House embodies the timeless chic emblematic of French-style elegance. Since 1995 Heyraud has been part of the Éram Group.





The goal was to change the visual identity by reviving the DNA of the century-old brand: "Elegance is not a luxury" and set the timeless codes of a brand that is inspired by Haute Couture, in a less ornamental style, preferring elegance to the excessive, the accessible to the exclusive.





The new logotype we designed draws on the brand's "Art Deco" heritage. The old logotype was set in lower cases with Paul Renner’s Futura. The very rounded appearance of this typographical choice no longer corresponded to Heyraud whose desire was to find a more statutory image.