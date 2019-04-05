Discover
6 JazzArt Festival
Marta Gawin
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/4/2019
photos by Jędrzej Sokołowski
6 JazzArt Festival
426
3603
10
Published:
January 26th, 2018
Marta Gawin
Children's Cancer Radiation Therapy Center, Warsaw
Marta Gawin
393
3015
St. Urban Hospital
Marta Gawin
313
2444
NIMIT — National Music & Dance Institute
Marta Gawin
109
1014
Journey to Freedom
Marta Gawin
132
1190
Myhand
Marta Gawin
355
4300
FOSA
Marta Gawin
1159
20019
Juromania
Marta Gawin
835
12997
Katowice Street Art AiR 2018
Marta Gawin
129
1498
7 Katowice Jazz Art Festival
Marta Gawin
144
1424
Bookworms. Insects in Polish Illustration for Children.
Marta Gawin
1143
15265
Owners
Marta Gawin
Katowice, Poland
6 JazzArt Festival
"Jazz is not just music, it's a way of life."
426
3603
10
Published:
January 26th 2018
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
Typography
,
Adobe Portfolio
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
