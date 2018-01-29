Multiple Owners
Cristian Malagón Garcia Barcelona, Spain
Nuria Madrid Barcelona, Spain
Flora
6495
1091
62
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    In this project we tried to find a way to integrate hand drawed illustration with 3D graphics, discovering a new and fun graphic world for us. F… Read More
    In this project we tried to find a way to integrate hand drawed illustration with 3D graphics, discovering a new and fun graphic world for us. For that we created several abstract plants, vases and geometric objects. Simple, unconventional and colorful. Then we put them on a pop set in order to create surrealistic life stills in a beautiful fantasy world. This is a personal project, created in our spare time as an exercise of art direction and imagination. Simple and fun. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.