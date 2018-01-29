About

In this project we tried to find a way to integrate hand drawed illustration with 3D graphics, discovering a new and fun graphic world for us. For that we created several abstract plants, vases and geometric objects. Simple, unconventional and colorful. Then we put them on a pop set in order to create surrealistic life stills in a beautiful fantasy world. This is a personal project, created in our spare time as an exercise of art direction and imagination. Simple and fun. Read Less

