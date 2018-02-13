Ekster font family

About

Ekster is a modern geometric sans serif typeface. The family includes a staggering number of weights – nine in total, ranging from Hairline through Black. Each weight has both roman and italic styles. The letterforms in all of Ekster weights are drawn with virtually monolinear strokes. Ekster’s x-height is moderate, and the lowercase’s ascenders have the same height as the capital letters and the numerals. Arguably the best feature of Ekster’s fonts is the large number of alternates: almost every lowercase letter, and some even have more than one alternate available – like the ‘a’, ‘e’, and ‘r’. Ekster is an excellent choice in both corporate design and editorial design projects, because of its range of font weights and styles as well as its legibility in text sizes. Read Less

