Branding, Packaging, eCommerce and Art Direction for Somens.

Unisex brand of luxury beauty treatments, which bases its line of products on the different skin phototypes.

The strategy was to design a brand image that would adopt a distinctive language in front of the traditional brands of cosmetics,

fleeing from the visual codes of mass commodity products and approaching the esthetic of fashion.

The challenge of the project was to give a coherent solution to a statement that mixed "unisex, luxury and multiracial".

The balance between all requirements is essential at all times.