Design Market 2017

EVERY year the Disseny Hub Museum in Barcelona hosts the Design Market, and each year a different studio is asked to do the market’s image. This time around we had the pleasure of being asked to take care of the branding.
CHARACTERS
INSPIRED by designs from the 1970’s, we decided that the best way of illustrating the human interaction that is the foundation of every market, would be to use characters. The idea being that these characters interacting with certain things would represent the categories of objects being sold in the market. Using the characters also gave a friendlier tone to the overall design, and the simple nature of the illustrations allowed us to make many different variations so as to avoid unnecessary repetition.
CUSTOM TYPEFACE
IN addition to the countless animations and illustrations that were made custom-tailored for the corresponding applications, we also designed a typeface for the market that blended the designer feel of Helvetica with Arial, a standard typeface.
DIGITAL
FOR the digital applications of this campaign we were tasked with finding a way to transmit all of the categories of objects available to the public as quickly as possible. Animating seemed to be the best way, and it went perfectly with the imperfect style of illustration that had inspired us to begin with.
LOOPING GIF
NEWSLETTER
DISSENY HUB INFORMATION DESK
DISSENY HUB PLASMAWALL
MOU TV METRO AD
DESIGNMARKET.BARCELONA
THE print applications had the ability to stay much cleaner than the digital applications, with less importance on showcasing every single category and focusing more on one or two at a time.
DISSENY HUB
DISSENY HUB REAR ENTRANCE
DETAIL
FLAGPOLE BANNERS
BARCELONA METRO
T-SHIRT
TOTE BAG
POSTCARDS
SOCIAL MEDIA
Thank You!