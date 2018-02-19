Face Map illustrations

About

This is the personal project I developed for promotional reasons. I’ve cho​ose​ 8 ​different​​ cities in the world and picked up a person and add… Read More

This is the personal project I developed for promotional reasons. I’ve cho​ose​ 8 ​different​​ cities in the world and picked up a person and added landmarks of that city around him. My aim was to create a poster of a proud city person with it’s representative environment. Read Less

Published: