Arunas Kacinskas
Vilnius, Lithuania
Message
Message
Face Map illustrations
5599
781
34
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Illustration
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    This is the personal project I developed for promotional reasons. I’ve cho​ose​ 8 ​different​​ cities in the world and picked up a person and add… Read More
    This is the personal project I developed for promotional reasons. I’ve cho​ose​ 8 ​different​​ cities in the world and picked up a person and added landmarks of that city around him. My aim was to create a poster of a proud city person with it’s representative environment. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.