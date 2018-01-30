_





Ovation is a clinic specialized in ocular health with two aspects: medical and cosmetic. We designed a identity that reflects the values of the brand: high quality and professionalism.





For the logo, we used two typographical fonts. The first, a sans serif with clean cuts, communicates values such as strength. The second, thanks to its serif terminations, transmits beauty and aesthetics.





As well, we designed an icon combining two concepts; a nautilus shell, referring to the perfection of the golden figures: the exact proportion. And In the lower part, the abstraction of water movement referring to the source of youth and beauty. In addition to this, we created a texture inspired by Op Art, this gives dynamism and vitality to the brand.





Ovation, a visual clinic with high aesthetic value.









Photos by Rodrigo Chapa





More info: press@byfutura.com