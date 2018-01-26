Era Ceramics creates dinnerware and decor basics to homes that value a slower pace and cherish handmade over industrialized. Each form is thrown on the wheel and every glaze recipe mixed by curious hands, letting surprise sparkle along the journey.





A simple manifesto . It's all about bringing friends and family together, for the love of having a joyful meal that gradually reveals the beauty of the materials.





We created an identity that captures certain tribal feel, with a modern take. The monogram features letters e and c, combined in basic circular shapes.



