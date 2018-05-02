About

Comedy Feast is a new roaming family festival combining three of life’s greatest pleasures — food, drink and laughter. For the launch of the pilot experience at Lincolnshire Castle, we were commissioned to create a simple brand identity that would inspire audiences to engage with the experience. Over time, the identity would need to flex to accommodate new locations spanning the length and breadth of the UK. The brand employs a simple graphic line to invoke the spirit of comedy, playfully interacting with photography and type as it moves between locations. Across print and digital, a stripped back colour palette builds familiarity as the festival works to establish itself. The brand’s tone of voice promotes a warm and mischievous character in support of the event’s eclectic offering for adults and families. Read Less

