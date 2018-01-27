Multiple Owners
Ars Thanea Warsaw, Poland
Peter Jaworowski Warsaw, Poland
Karol Klonowski Warsaw, Poland
Jakub Włodarczyk Warsaw, Poland
Ernest Kośka Warsaw, Poland
Peter Nowacki Warsaw, Poland
Piotr Maciocha Warszawa, Poland
Anna Mierzejewska Warsaw, Poland
Telecommunication company — introducing B2B system
    We created this piece for one of the German telecommunication companies which just launched a new B2B system. Our job was to show how the program… Read More
    We created this piece for one of the German telecommunication companies which just launched a new B2B system. Our job was to show how the program works and make sure it’s understandable and pleasing to the eye at the same time. In total, the "paper crafted" video is 2,5 minutes long, here is a piece, enjoy! Read Less
We created this piece for one of the German telecommunication companies which just launched a new B2B system. Our job was to show how the program works and make sure it’s understandable and pleasing to the eye at the same time. In total, the "paper crafted" video is 2,5 minutes long — here is a piece, enjoy!



SYZYGY Deutschland GmbH
Creative Director: Jens Hoffmann
Project Manager: Anna Eberle

Creative Production Studio: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Art Director: Karol Klonowski
Producer: Tomasz Wachnik
Lead 3D Artists: Piotr Nowacki, Łukasz Skurczyński
Storyboard: Krzysztof Rosłan
Concept Artists: Krzysztof Rosłan, Michał Lisowski, Mikołaj Piszczako
Design: Karol Klonowski
3D Animation: Piotr Maciocha, Łukasz Skurczyński
Modeling: Łukasz Skurczyński, Anna Mierzejewska, Ernest Kośka, Jakub Włodarczyk, Piotr Nowacki
Lighting: Piotr Nowacki
2D Animation: Piotr Maciocha
Compositing: Karol Klonowski 
Sound: Media Atelier GmbH
Audio Engineer: Peer Hoffmann


Thank You!
