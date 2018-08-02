Multiple Owners
Pavel Emelyanov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Comence Studio Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
TypeType Website
    As a part of complete rebranding we worked on design and development of TypeType website. The task was to present TypeType Foundry in digital fie… Read More
    As a part of complete rebranding we worked on design and development of TypeType website. The task was to present TypeType Foundry in digital field according to their new brand identity design. It was also necessary to rethink online font catalog to provide working tool to their clients. Because the font catalog is the core element of the site, we brought it to the start page adding some options for more flexible fonts review. Font page includes full info about font family, list of typefaces, OpenType features, language coverage and shows examples of font usage. Renewed website also provides detailed information about the company, services and contact information. Additionally users can find a link to the Free Fonts Project presented by Ivan Gladkikh. Read Less
Task

As a part of complete rebranding we worked on design and development of TypeType website. The task was to present TypeType Foundry in digital field according to their new brand identity design. It was also necessary to rethink online font catalog to provide working tool to their clients.

Solution

Because the font catalog is the core element of the site, we brought it to the start page adding some options for more flexible fonts review. Font page includes full info about font family, list of typefaces, OpenType features, language coverage and shows examples of font usage. Renewed website also provides detailed information about the company, services and contact information. Additionally users can find a link to the Free Fonts Project presented by Ivan Gladkikh.













