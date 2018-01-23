YOOX: The Most Exclusive Collection

About

One-off designer pieces only available in YouTube pre-rolls. Skip them and you’ll miss them. YOOX is a online retailer for luxury brands. The Most Exclusive Collection is made up of one-off luxury items from Yoox, available exclusively in YouTube pre-roll ads. Viewers have just 15 seconds to buy an item before it’s destroyed by a series of bizarre and beautiful animated 3D contraptions. There’s no re-watching and no searching on YOOX.com — once it’s gone, it’s gone. Read Less

