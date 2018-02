About

One Night Only — A celebration of youthful irreverence, of adventure, and the quest for the best diner food across America. Referencing the carefree romanticism of “all-american” road trips — Abstract landscape imagery is peppered with type reminiscent of old noir films. Intimate handwritten script that reference travel notes are added to the mix, imbuing a personal touch. Read Less

