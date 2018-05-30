Petite Passport

About

The branding is crafted based on the gallivanting nature of the client’s line of work as a travel journalist and editor - inspiration from passport and visa stamps are key signature elements applied across the collaterals. The experience is expanded to its website and the series of guide books of well-curated selection of well-designed places to check out in various cities. PetitePassport began as an online platform and has been a widely referenced travel sites for well-heeled travellers going for well-designed spaces. Read Less

