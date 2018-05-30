Foreign Policy
Singapore, Singapore
Message
Message
Petite Passport
1519
328
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    The branding is crafted based on the gallivanting nature of the client’s line of work as a travel journalist and editor - inspiration from passpo… Read More
    The branding is crafted based on the gallivanting nature of the client’s line of work as a travel journalist and editor - inspiration from passport and visa stamps are key signature elements applied across the collaterals. The experience is expanded to its website and the series of guide books of well-curated selection of well-designed places to check out in various cities. PetitePassport began as an online platform and has been a widely referenced travel sites for well-heeled travellers going for well-designed spaces. Read Less
    Published:
The branding is crafted based on the gallivanting nature of the client’s line of work as a travel journalist and editor - inspiration from passport and visa stamps are key signature elements applied across the collaterals. The experience is expanded to its website and the series of guide books of well-curated selection of well-designed places to check out in various cities. PetitePassport began as an online platform and has been a widely referenced travel sites for well-heeled travellers going for well-designed spaces.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.