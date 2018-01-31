The Songs We Sang — Publication

About

我们唱着的歌 The Songs We Sang is a documentary by Eva Tang that chronicles the spirit of Xinyao (新谣), a uniquely Singaporean cultural heritage, in its most enduring and endearing years. With a rich library of materials that did not fit into the frame of the film itself, the idea to have them archived in a book came around. The materials were considered rigorously and streamlined into a 383-page title that delves deeper into voices behind Xinyao, providing an intimate glimpse into the movement that captured the hearts of Singaporeans. The book is now a tangible memory that its lovers and subsequent generations can look back on fondly. Read Less

Published: