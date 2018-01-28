Covergirl
Nudes / Glitz & Colors / Stripes
Here is our new work for Established NYC!
A series of three CGI moving pictures for the global launch of Covergirl’s rebrand.
Covergirl
Credits:
Agency, Creative Direction, Branding and Packaging:
Established NYC
Direction and CG Production:
Playful & Established NYC
Director:
Pablo Alfieri & Established NYC
Producer & CG Coordinator: Agustina Santkovsky
Art Director & CG Artist: Nico Castro
CG Fx Artist: Matias Furno
CG Animation & Editing: Juampi Sciaccaluga
Post-production: Marcos Pezzani
3d Modelling: Leandro Fernandez
Sound Design: Cypheraudio
