Multiple Owners
Pablo Alfieri Buenos Aires, Argentina
Matias Furno Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nico Castro Madrid, Spain
Covergirl
2166
405
27
    We've Direct and produce three CGI Commercials for the worldwide launch campaign of the new brand and some cosmetic packaging of Covergirl. The whole project was commissioned by Established NY. Thank you friends for your Trust! Read Less
    Published:
Covergirl
Nudes / Glitz & Colors / Stripes
Here is our new work for Established NYC! 
A series of three CGI moving pictures for the global launch of Covergirl’s rebrand.
Covergirl
Credits:

Agency, Creative Direction, Branding and Packaging: 
Established NYC

Direction and CG Production: 
Playful & Established NYC

Director: 
Pablo Alfieri & Established NYC
Producer & CG Coordinator: Agustina Santkovsky
Art Director & CG Artist: Nico Castro
CG Fx Artist: Matias Furno
CG Animation & Editing: Juampi Sciaccaluga
Post-production: Marcos Pezzani
3d Modelling: Leandro Fernandez

Sound Design: Cypheraudio

Thank You Team 
u.u
Thank You!
