Verk Watches - Website
    A contemporary website & webshop for Swedish watch manufacturer Verk. Verk is a Swedish watch manufacturer focusing on the essentials of time… Read More
    A contemporary website & webshop for Swedish watch manufacturer Verk. Verk is a Swedish watch manufacturer focusing on the essentials of timekeeping, inspired by the Scandinavian design heritage. Verk, which translates to 'artwork' as well as 'clockwork' in Swedish, has an artistic and simplistic approach to the art of watchmaking creating functional and aesthetic watches fitted for the modern man and woman. Verk came to Studio Ahremark in the beginning of their journey as a company. They needed a sophisticated and confident web presence that would elevate them above the tough competition. To emphasize Verk's concept of minimalism, the ambition became to create a modular website system that oozes modern Scandinavian simplicity and elegance. Read Less
Visit our website to see the full project in higher quality:

