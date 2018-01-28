Ben Fearnley
New York, NY, USA
Sculptmojis / Digital Art
    CG digital art project playing on the mix of traditional sculpture art forms and modern emojis
SCULPTMOJIS
Project - Self Initiated
CG digital art project playing on the mix of traditional sculpture art forms and modern emojis
// 2018
