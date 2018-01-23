Transparency Solutions

Brand Identity, Print Design & Web Design

Transparency Solutions is a research, strategy and development consultancy based in Somalia that supports fragile, failed and post-conflict states to become stable through locally-led, democratic operations; helping them to become prosperous in a way that is locally-owned. TS collaborates with a wide network of national and international partners to enable their transformative approach and have aims to grow the company by establishing more offices in locations across the horn of Africa. They required a new identity that would better reflect the services they offer and creates a more professional aesthetic which stands up to the high-level government and aid organisations they work with.





We created a new logo using customised, single-line letterforms, alluding to the strong, unbroken connections that Transparency Solutions represents, ranging from local Somali people to global corporations. The same treatment is applied to a secondary 'TS' monogram which is primarily combined with photography as a large-scale graphic overlay. The outline nature of this style also creates as a literal notion of transparency whereby the logo can exist as a frame or window.





The wider identity uses a largely monochrome colour palette allowing the natural colours from photography of Somali people and landscapes to come to the fore, emphasising Transparency Solution's core focus and values. When the brand application is solely text-based information, a vivid colour gradient of pink, orange and violet inspired by radiant African sunsets can be applied in small measures to create energising highlights. The new aesthetic has been applied across a range of corporate stationery which includes, business cards using numerous image-based designs duplexed to black reverses and printed with white digital ink, as well as clear frosted envelopes which give another instant and literal acknowledgement of the brand name. Finally we designed a brand new website which has vastly improved and updated their online presence.