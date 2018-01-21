











DECK-co is a co-working space located in Buenos Aires that proposes a new conception of work interactions where independent professionals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, consultants and mentors share the same environment, generating a unique work synergy among each other.





In order to communicate this philosophy of work, we have been involved in developing the brand identity together with a comprehensive system of graphic and digital design.





We worked on logotype, stationary, two brochure series, postcards, website and signage using concepts such as connectivity, intertwining, linking and sharing as the creative backbone we proposed for DECK-co.













Interior Design by Vanesa Lijdens

Photo by Albano García















