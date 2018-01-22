Monsillage — Candles packaging

About

Packaging for a series of candles signed Monsillage. Inspired by movement and poetry that emerges from it, the perfumer has created an exclusive range of scented candles. The three fragrances developed (Wave, Flame and Dune) are influenced by the object itself: first by the shape of the pot, then by the color of the box that embraces it and by a short poem chosen for each of them. With a discreet use of reliefs, coupled with a refined typography, every details had the intention to highlight this product of a class apart. Read Less

