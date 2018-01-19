Panenka 2016-2017

Desde septiembre de 2012 colaboro con la revista de fútbol Panenka . Una revista que se aleja de la tendencia del periodismo deportivo habitual, y nos muestra una mirada más selecta y profunda sobre personajes, instituciones y otros ingredientes fundamentales del deporte rey. Cada mes podréis encontrar mis ilustraciones en la sección Voces Autorizadas junto a frases de personajes del mundo del fútbol.

Esta quinta temporada con la revista ha cerrado una etapa muy gratificante. Muchas gracias a todos los miembros de la Revista Panenka con los que he colaborado estos años.



Since September 2012 I work for Panenka magazine . A different football magazine. Each month I draw a portrait for a section in it. This 5th season has been my last season at this amazing Club. Oops, sorry... My last season at this amazing magazine. Many thanks to all the collaborators, readers and supporters.



