Panenka 2016-2017

Desde septiembre de 2012 colaboro con la revista de fútbol Panenka. Una revista que se aleja de la tendencia del periodismo deportivo habitual, y nos muestra una mirada más selecta y profunda sobre personajes, instituciones y otros ingredientes fundamentales del deporte rey. Cada mes podréis encontrar mis ilustraciones en la sección Voces Autorizadas junto a frases de personajes del mundo del fútbol.
Esta quinta temporada con la revista ha cerrado una etapa muy gratificante. Muchas gracias a todos los miembros de la Revista Panenka con los que he colaborado estos años.
Since September 2012 I work for Panenka magazine. A different football magazine. Each month I draw a portrait for a section in it. This 5th season has been my last season at this amazing Club. Oops, sorry... My last season at this amazing magazine. Many thanks to all the collaborators, readers and supporters.
Panenka 55 - September 2016 : Romario
"En Río tienen muchos reyes, pero Dios, sólo uno."
"There's many kings of Rio, but just one God."
Panenka 56 - October 2016 : Gabriel Batistuta
"Pedí que me cortaran las piernas."
"I asked for my legs to be cut."
Panenka 57 - November 2016 : Riyad Mahrez
"Antes de mi fichaje, pensaba que el Leicester era un equipo de rugby."
"Before signing with Leicester City, I thought they were a rugby team."
Panenka 58 - December 2016 : Louis Van Gaal
"¡Interpretación, siempre negativa, nunca positiva!."
"Interpretation, always negative, never posssitive!."
Panenka 59 - January 2017 : Paul Gascoigne
"No he dañado a nadie, solo a mí mismo."
"I have not harmed anyone, only myself."
Panenka 60 - February 2017 : Mario Balotelli
"El árbitro vio mi cuerpo, se puso celoso y me amonestó."
"The referee saw my body, he became jealous and he punished me."
Panenka 61 - March 2017 : Kevin-Prince Boateng
"En el barrio donde crecí había un lema: o mueres tú o muero yo."
"In the neighborhood where I grew up there was a motto: either you die or I die."
Panenka 62 - April 2017 : Juan Román Riquelme
"Dentro de la cancha, todos son mis amigos."
"Inside the bench everyone is my friend."
Panenka 63 - May 2017 : Joaquín
"A los 20 años salía más que el camión de la basura."
"At 20 I hanged out more than the garbage truck."
Panenka 64 - June 2017 : Marek Hamsik"Prefiero ganar un título con el Nápoles que diez con otro equipo."
"I prefer to win a single title with Napoli than ten with different team."
Panenka 65 - July 2017 : Brian Laudrup
"En la Euro'92 sorprendimos a todos, incluso a nosotros mismos."
"At Euro'92 we surprised everyone, including ourselves."
