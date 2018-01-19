Espen Andersen Website & Audio Visualizer

About

Espen Andersen is a Norwegian music producer and sound designer. Since Espen works with the most up-to-date technologies, the identity needed a strong digital presence. We created a website that gave Espen a playful and engaging platform for showcasing his work, services, and creative philosophy. Each page was carefully considered to highlight the impact and power of sound. The homepage features an interactive film, allowing users to toggle different audio tracks on and off—showing the true impact of sound in film. The playhead is a recurring graphic element, either marking page position, controlling the scroll, or as a visual timeline marker. Each project is played through a branded visualizer, giving graphic form and identity to Espen’s work. Through the contact page, new potential clients can record and send a voice message to Espen directly through the website. To ensure a usable and engaging identity, we created an interactive audio visualizer. Which let’s visitors play and create their own branded musical content. A private version, allows Espen to generate animations for social media, putting the power of branding in the hands of the client. Read Less

