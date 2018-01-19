Multiple Owners
Larssen & Amaral Haugesund, Norway
Andrea Tjøsvoll Haugesund, Norway
Cecilie Larssen Lønning Haugesund, Norway
Eric Amaral Rohter Haugesund, Norway
Espen Andersen Website & Audio Visualizer
3363
347
25
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe Premiere Pro

    View Gallery

    Adobe XD

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Espen Andersen is a Norwegian music producer and sound designer. Since Espen works with the most up-to-date technologies, the identity needed a … Read More
    Espen Andersen is a Norwegian music producer and sound designer. Since Espen works with the most up-to-date technologies, the identity needed a strong digital presence. We created a website that gave Espen a playful and engaging platform for showcasing his work, services, and creative philosophy. Each page was carefully considered to highlight the impact and power of sound. The homepage features an interactive film, allowing users to toggle different audio tracks on and off—showing the true impact of sound in film. The playhead is a recurring graphic element, either marking page position, controlling the scroll, or as a visual timeline marker. Each project is played through a branded visualizer, giving graphic form and identity to Espen’s work. Through the contact page, new potential clients can record and send a voice message to Espen directly through the website. To ensure a usable and engaging identity, we created an interactive audio visualizer. Which let’s visitors play and create their own branded musical content. A private version, allows Espen to generate animations for social media, putting the power of branding in the hands of the client. Read Less
    Published:
Espen Andersen Website

Espen Andersen is a Norwegian music producer and sound designer.

Since Espen works with the most up-to-date technologies, the identity needed a strong digital presence. We created a website that gave Espen a playful and engaging platform for showcasing his work, services, and creative philosophy. Each page was carefully considered to highlight the impact and power of sound.

The homepage features an interactive film, allowing users to toggle different audio tracks on and off—showing the true impact of sound in film. The playhead is a recurring graphic element, either marking page position, controlling the scroll, or as a visual timeline marker. Each project is played through a branded visualizer, giving graphic form and identity to Espen’s work. Through the contact page, new potential clients can record and send a voice message to Espen directly through the website.

To ensure a usable and engaging identity, we created an interactive audio visualizer. 
Which let’s visitors play and create their own branded musical content. A private version, allows Espen to generate animations for social media, putting the power of branding in the hands of the client.

Visit the website at www.easound.no
Play wit the visualizer at visualizer.easound.no

Services
Visual Identity
Communication Strategy, Text and Copywriting
Website Design and Development
Social Media Campaign
Film
Animation
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.