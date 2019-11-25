Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Beauty editorial published in Lovesome magazine
Multiple Owners
Lea Krpan
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tina Picard
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/25/2019
Beauty editorial in Lovesome magazine
Photographer Tina Picard
Makeup artist Julia Crimson
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Beauty editorial published in Lovesome magazine
177
1,430
7
Published:
January 17th 2018
Multiple Owners
Lea Krpan
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tina Picard
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Fashion editorial published in Lewis magazine
Lea Krpan
26
436
Beauty editorial published in Lucy's magazine
Lea Krpan
42
396
Fashion editorial published in Imute magazine
Lea Krpan
26
325
Fashion editorial published in Glassbook magazine
Lea Krpan
21
385
Beauty story published in Story magazine
Lea Krpan
38
456
EnvyRoom campaign
Lea Krpan
28
342
Fashion editorial for Story magazine
Multiple Owners
Lea Krpan
Dajana Pajkic
22
344
Editorial published in Ok Okay magazine
Lea Krpan
15
195
Featured In
Fashion
—
1/19/2017
Editorial published in Atlas magazine
Lea Krpan
149
1,340
Fashion editorial published in Pull magazine
Lea Krpan
29
286
Owners
Lea Krpan
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tina Picard
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Project Made For
Tina Picard Photography
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Beauty editorial published in Lovesome magazine
177
1,430
7
Published:
January 17th 2018
Creative Fields
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Fashion Styling
,
Fashion
Fashionstyling
editorial
PUBLISHED
beauty
blackandwhite
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.