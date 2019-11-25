Beauty editorial published in Lovesome magazine
Multiple Owners
Beauty editorial in Lovesome magazine 
Photographer Tina Picard 
Makeup artist Julia Crimson 
Beauty editorial published in Lovesome magazine
177
1,430
7
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Lea Krpan Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Tina Picard Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Project Made For

    Tina Picard Photography Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Beauty editorial published in Lovesome magazine

    177
    1,430
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.